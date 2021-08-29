Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,387 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Kansas City Southern worth $36,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $294.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

