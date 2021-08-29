Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 67,723 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

