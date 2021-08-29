Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 961,165 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.88% of TechnipFMC worth $36,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $118,889,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $36,619,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

FTI opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

