Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $36.55 Million Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

IYZ opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

