Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.41% of TreeHouse Foods worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THS opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

