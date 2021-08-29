S4FE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,088.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, S4FE has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $2,088.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

