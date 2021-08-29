Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,259 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of Sabre worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

