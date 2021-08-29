SafeCapital (SCAP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $430.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $79,305.63 and approximately $430.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

