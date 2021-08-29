Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

