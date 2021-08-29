Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

