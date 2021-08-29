Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.