SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the July 29th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PERS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.67.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 376.23%.

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.