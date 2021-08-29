Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSLZY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.28. 15,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

