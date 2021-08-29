Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.40. 589,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

