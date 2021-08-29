Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,705,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,903 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,185,000 after purchasing an additional 530,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

