Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

