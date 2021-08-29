Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.86. The stock had a trading volume of 497,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.