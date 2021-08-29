Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

