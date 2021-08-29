Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 138.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,508,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.64. 737,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

