Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.40. 13,129,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

