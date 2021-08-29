Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 217.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. 846,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

