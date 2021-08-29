Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $20.87 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.76. 1,621,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a market capitalization of $394.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

