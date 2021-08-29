Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $25.99 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.70 and a 52 week high of $496.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.