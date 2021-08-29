Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 634,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $109.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

