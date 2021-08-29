Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,364 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,448. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

