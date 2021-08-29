Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,647 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,102. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.52. 752,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,206. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

