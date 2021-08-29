Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,833. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,623.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,890.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

