Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,048 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

