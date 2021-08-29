Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 11,212 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,739. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

