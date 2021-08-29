Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 12,575 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

