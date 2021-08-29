Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 138,624 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,624 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dropbox worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,053. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,875,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,616. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

