Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 14,865 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Home Depot by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. 2,985,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,177. The company has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

