Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 152,781 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 152,781 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

