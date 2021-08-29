Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,754 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,811. The company has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.71.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

