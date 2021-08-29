Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

NYSE:COO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.58. 161,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.74. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.92 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.