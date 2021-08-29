Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 43,996 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,996 shares during the quarter. The Clorox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Clorox worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 52.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 346.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 735,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.