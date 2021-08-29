Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 8,503 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of F5 Networks worth $20,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after buying an additional 357,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after buying an additional 151,537 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after buying an additional 137,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.57. 276,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,500. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

