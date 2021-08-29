Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. 4,166,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.