Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.52. The company had a trading volume of 347,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,784. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

