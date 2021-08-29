Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of CDW worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.25. 781,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,439. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

