SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,402. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

