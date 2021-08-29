Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

