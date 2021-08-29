Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

