Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24.

