Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.69% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $62,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after purchasing an additional 183,388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 381,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.