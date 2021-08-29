Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 303,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $155.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

