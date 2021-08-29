Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.45.

