Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 489,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,837. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26.

