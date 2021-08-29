Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $98,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

