Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Raised by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

